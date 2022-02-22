Suresh Kashyap unhappy with slow pace of projects

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 21

State BJP president and Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap today expressed displeasure over the slow pace of work on various projects being executed under the Smart City Project in Shimla city.

He reviewed the progress made on the projects being implemented under the Smart City Project. He sought a detailed report about the work done on the projects and expressed displeasure over the tardy progress. “The state government has not allowed the pace of development to slow down even during the Covid pandemic. So, there must not be delay in the implementation of various welfare schemes,” he said.

Officials of 28 departments attended the meeting. They informed Kashyap that so far Rs 213 crore of the total Rs 315 crore allocated under the Smart City Project had been spent and 34 projects had been completed. The issue of people receiving inflated water bills was raised as some of them had got bills of Rs 10,000.

The officials said that the work to raise the level of the Giri water supply scheme higher was being undertaken to ensure 24X7 supply in the city. Besides, a pilot project to provide round-the-clock water supply in Sanjauli and the construction of storage tanks of the capacity of one lakh litres at Boileauganj and Nabha were also discussed.

Kashyap also reviewed the progress of works undertaken under the MP Local Area Development (MPLAD) Fund. He said that the money should have been returned in the case of incomplete projects. So far, five works under the 15th Lok Sabha and 103 works under the 16th Lok Sabha were incomplete.

He lauded the works being undertaken under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and and the Jal Jeevan Mission. “Himachal has been ranked number one in the country in the Har Ghar Jal scheme and very soon the target for Himachal will be accomplished,” he said. Kashyap directed the Public Works Department to start tarring of roads.