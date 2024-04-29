Kashyap was in LS on 113 days, asked questions: BJP

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 28

Countering Congress claim on BJP’s MP from Shimla Suresh Kashyap failing to ask questions in the Lok Sabha, BJP today said Kashyap was ‘present’ in the outgoing Lok Sabha for 113 days and he asked 62 questions during his tenure.

BJP spokesperson Shailendra Gupta clarified here today that Kashyap was absent for merely 29 days and participated in 16 debates and discussions over two Bills during his stint in the Lok Sabha.

He also spent 123 per cent of his MP Local Area Development fund which is the highest in the state. He spent his entire fund during the Covid pandemic to help people. He recommended Rs 12.80 crore for various developmental works, Gupta said.

Gupta alleged that Congress leaders were trying to win elections on the basis of false propaganda. He lambasted the Congress candidate from Shimla Lok Sabha seat Vinod Sultanpuri for spreading lies by saying that MP Kashyap did not ask a single question in the Lok Sabha during his tenure. He questioned Sultanpuri as to what he and his family had done as MLA of Kasauli and during six stints as Member of Parliament from Shimla.

The BJP also alleged that Sultanpuri’s contact with the masses was nearly nil and he failed to undertake any developmental work in his area. He failed to stand up with the aggrieved during the monsoon fury. “The Congress MLA has even failed to address the problem of diarrhoea spreading in his segment. Merely relying on falsehood will not do him any good,” stated Gupta.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha #Shimla #Solan