Kasol road in pathetic condition

DESPITE Kasol having emerged as one of the most popular tourist destinations in the district, the condition of roads there remains pathetic. There are a number of hotels and homestays there and tourists, both domestic and international, visit the place round the year. The government must improve the condition of the roads in the area at the earliest. Ankita Thakur, KULLU

Stalls at the Ridge unacceptable

STALLS being installed at the Ridge are a blemish on its prestige. Being a place of immense historical importance, it is unacceptable that stalls are installed there. The Ridge is not a flea market and the municipal corporation should not allow such stalls to be set up there. Geeta, Shimla

Debris in shimla concerns locals

T he debris in the Flowerdale area in Shimla has not been removed for long and it is now becoming a threat to the other buildings here. The municipal corporation should get rid of the debris before the arrival of the monsoons in order to avert any mishap.

Madan, Shimla

What our readers say

