Kaul Singh, daughter face defeat

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 9

Senior BJP leader and Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur could not ensure the victory of his son Rajat Thakur from Dharampur, while Congress leader Kaul Singh Thakur and his daughter Champa Thakur lost the elections from the Darang and Mandi Sadar seats.

Mahender Thakur had left the Dharampur seat for his son. His daughter Vandana Gularia had opposed the BJP ticket to her brother Rajat.

Kaul Singh Thakur, eight-time MLA from Darang, had handled key posts in Congress governments. This time, he was also in the race for the CM’s post. However, his long political career could not benefit him and his daughter Champa and they lost the elections for second time.

In Lahaul and Spiti seat, Congress candidate Ravi Thakur defeated Tribal Development Minister Ram Lal Markanda by a margin of 1,616 votes. Anti-incumbency is said to be the reason for his defeat.