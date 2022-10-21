Kaul Singh files papers from Darang

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 20

Senior Congress leader Kaul Singh Thakur today filed his nomination papers to Assistant Returning officer at Padhar from the Darang constituency of Mandi for the Assembly election. After filing the nomination, he addressed a huge public meeting at Padhar and urged the public to support him.

“Development of this constituency has come to a halt. The people of Darang have decided to elect me as an MLA for the ninth time with a thumping margin of votes. The BJP has given a ticket to Congress rebel Puran Chand Thakur, who was trained by me,” he said.

Targeting CM Jai Ram Thakur over development issues, Kaul Singh said, “The CM has failed to ensure the development of the state in the last four-and-a-half years. He has put Himachal under heavy debt and failed to generate revenue to meet the expenditure of the state. During the BJP regime in the state, corruption was high, whether it was health scam during the Covid period or paper scam in recruitment process of police constables in police department.”

“Now, the people of the state have decided to foil the mission repeat of the BJP and oust the party from power in Himachal. I am confident that this time Congress would form the government because the people of state were disappointed by the current government led by CM Jai Ram Thakur. In the last four and half years, CM has focused only on the development of Seraj and Dharampur assembly constituencies in Mandi district,” he added.

Kaul Singh was accompanied by Congress national spokesperson Alka Lamba, former Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sohan Lal Thakur and other local leaders at the venue.