Kaul Singh struggling to get ticket from Darang: MLA

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 13

Jawahar Thakur, BJP MLA from Darang, yesterday said that senior Congress leader Kaul Singh Thakur had represented the Assembly constituency in the Vidhan Sabha for four decades but failed to ensure development there.

The MLA, while addressing mediapersons, said, “Kaul Singh had represented Darang as MLA eight times but failed to ensure development in the constituency. The lack of development led to his miserable defeat from Darang in the last Assembly election.”

He said, “After losing election, Kaul Singh remained inactive for the past four years. Now, he is struggling to get Congress ticket from Darang. The Congress leadership has sidelined him.”

Jawahar said, “Kaul Singh always targets CM Jai Ram Thakur over development and corruption issues to show himself as a big leader. Under the leadership of Jai Ram Thakur, unprecedented development has taken place in the state, including Darang, in the past nearly five years.” He added, “I am ready to contest the Assembly election against Kaul Singh if the BJP gives me a chance.”