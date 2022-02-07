Congress leader Kaul Singh Thakur a liar, misleading people over growth: Himachal CM

CM Jai Ram Thakur lays the stone of the Baglamukhi ropeway at Pandoh on Sunday. Photo Jai Kumar

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 6

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said Congress leader from the Drang Assembly constituency in Mandi district Kaul Singh Thakur was misleading the people of the state as well as the people of the constituency in the matter of development.

What CM says

It seemed that Kaul Singh Thakur had developed a phobia about the present government and the development history it has created during the last four years. Jai Ram Thakur, CM

Targeting the Kaul Singh, the Chief Minister said that it seemed that Kaul Singh Thakur had developed a phobia about the present government and the development history it has created during the last four years. The Chief Minister termed the Congress leader Kaul Singh a liar.

The CM was apprised of the project in Mandi. Photo Jai Kumar

The Chief Minister also asked the Drang MLA Jawahar Thakur to organise a visit of Kaul Singh in the constituency to show him the development works done by the state government in the four years regime of the BJP in the state.

The Chief Minister was here on a two-day visit to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of various development projects in Mandi.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of 800 metre Mata Baglamukhi Ropeway for Baglamukhi temple in Mandi. The ropeway would begin at Pandoh and take pilgrims to Baglamukhi temple in Seraj.

The Chief Minister said that this ropeway was the first in the state which was being constructed after the Government of India allowed construction of ropeways for rural connectivity through NABARD funding.

Addressing a public meeting at Bakhli in Mandi, the Chief Minister said that this ropeway would be constructed within a year and an amount of Rs 50 crore would be spent on the project. This ropeway would be constructed by Doppelmayr India Pvt. Ltd. and BEKAM Infra Ltd. by using Aerial Tram Way technology and in accordance with CEN Standards on Engineering Procurement and Construction Mode.

He said the matter for seeking higher VGF for ropeway projects on PPP mode with cost sharing by the Government of India and state in the ratio of 90:10 has been taken up with the Union Government.

“The Eco-Park at Bakhli would be completed by next month to facilitate the tourists and local people. The work on the first phase of Rs 150 crore Shiv Dham was going on at a fast pace which, on completion, would be an added attraction for the tourists and local populace. Efforts would be made to link the Nature Park at Bakhli with this ropeway in the second phase,” he added.

4 more ropeways

  • The state government has also proposed four ropeways to National Highway Logistic Management Limited for funding by the Centre
  • The DPR has been prepared for ropeway from Bharmour to Bharmani Mata Temple in Chamba district to be constructed at a cost of Rs120 crore
  • Other proposed ropeways for funding are Rs605 cr Palampur-Thaatri-Chaugan, Rs200 cr Bijli Mahadev in Kullu and the ropeway from Shirgul Mahadev Temple to Churdhar in Sirmaur

Raveena Tandon on being pranked by Aamir Khan on 'Andaz Apna Apna' set; know how she got back at him
Entertainment

Raveena Tandon on being pranked by Aamir Khan on 'Andaz Apna Apna' set; know how she got back at him

Video: Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad hides face with hair as actor holds her hand in public
Entertainment

Video: Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad hides face with hair as actor holds her hand in public

In pictures, snow turns Shimla into winter wonderland, bright sunshine 3 days; tourists influx increase manifold
Himachal

In pictures, snow turns Shimla into winter wonderland, sun shines after 3 days; tourists influx increases manifold

Video clips, memes questioning leaders’ work trend online
Punjab Election

Video clips, memes questioning Punjab leaders' work trend online

PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies
Bathinda

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen
Entertainment

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow
Himachal

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season's first snow

Had it not been for this condition that cricketer Ravi Shastri put on Amrita Singh, she wouldn’t have married Saif Ali Khan
Entertainment

Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh wanted to get married, but after condition put by cricketer, she ended up dating Vinod Khanna and marrying Saif

