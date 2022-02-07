Congress leader Kaul Singh Thakur a liar, misleading people over growth: Himachal CM

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 6

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said Congress leader from the Drang Assembly constituency in Mandi district Kaul Singh Thakur was misleading the people of the state as well as the people of the constituency in the matter of development.

What CM says It seemed that Kaul Singh Thakur had developed a phobia about the present government and the development history it has created during the last four years. Jai Ram Thakur, CM

Targeting the Kaul Singh, the Chief Minister said that it seemed that Kaul Singh Thakur had developed a phobia about the present government and the development history it has created during the last four years. The Chief Minister termed the Congress leader Kaul Singh a liar.

The Chief Minister also asked the Drang MLA Jawahar Thakur to organise a visit of Kaul Singh in the constituency to show him the development works done by the state government in the four years regime of the BJP in the state.

The Chief Minister was here on a two-day visit to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of various development projects in Mandi.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of 800 metre Mata Baglamukhi Ropeway for Baglamukhi temple in Mandi. The ropeway would begin at Pandoh and take pilgrims to Baglamukhi temple in Seraj.

The Chief Minister said that this ropeway was the first in the state which was being constructed after the Government of India allowed construction of ropeways for rural connectivity through NABARD funding.

Addressing a public meeting at Bakhli in Mandi, the Chief Minister said that this ropeway would be constructed within a year and an amount of Rs 50 crore would be spent on the project. This ropeway would be constructed by Doppelmayr India Pvt. Ltd. and BEKAM Infra Ltd. by using Aerial Tram Way technology and in accordance with CEN Standards on Engineering Procurement and Construction Mode.

He said the matter for seeking higher VGF for ropeway projects on PPP mode with cost sharing by the Government of India and state in the ratio of 90:10 has been taken up with the Union Government.

“The Eco-Park at Bakhli would be completed by next month to facilitate the tourists and local people. The work on the first phase of Rs 150 crore Shiv Dham was going on at a fast pace which, on completion, would be an added attraction for the tourists and local populace. Efforts would be made to link the Nature Park at Bakhli with this ropeway in the second phase,” he added.

4 more ropeways

The state government has also proposed four ropeways to National Highway Logistic Management Limited for funding by the Centre

The DPR has been prepared for ropeway from Bharmour to Bharmani Mata Temple in Chamba district to be constructed at a cost of Rs120 crore

Other proposed ropeways for funding are Rs605 cr Palampur-Thaatri-Chaugan, Rs200 cr Bijli Mahadev in Kullu and the ropeway from Shirgul Mahadev Temple to Churdhar in Sirmaur

