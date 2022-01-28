Kaul Singh Thakur questions functioning of Excise Dept

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 27

Senior Congress leader Kaul Singh Thakur made a sharp political attack on Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here by saying that the CM should tell the public who was responsible for the death of seven persons due to the consumption of spurious liquor in Mandi.

Kaul Singh said, “The illicit production of liquor is going on at Hamirpur, Kangra and Nalagarh since long. The role of the Excise and Taxation Department is also under scanner.”

“The people of Slappar had complained to the police that liquor mafia was active but the police did nothing to check the menace due to political patronage to offenders” he said.

“The BJP, instead of taking stern action against the offenders, is trying to give a political colour to the incident. The CM should tell the public how these plants were functional for a long time. The officers responsible for the lapse should be dealt with strictly,” he said.—