‘Kavi Sangoshti’ held on birth anniversary of ‘Chand Kullvi’

Kullu, April 4

A ‘Kavi Sangoshti’ was held during the function on the birth anniversary of a former minister and eminent litterateur, late Lal Chand Prarthi, at the District Library here yesterday. Several dignitaries and members of Prarthi’s family paid floral tributes to him. Everyone lauded his remarkable contributions to preserving folk culture and promoting art and literature of Himachal Pradesh. Kullu District Public Relations Officer (DPRO) Narender Sharma was the chief guest of the event organised by the Language Art and Culture Department.

Sharma said that Prarthi, who became famous as ‘Chand Kullvi’, was a dynamic personality and had played a crucial role in raising cultural consciousness. He added that Prarthi’s published works ‘Luhri Se Linghati Tak’ and ‘Prarthi Ke Khadapke’ were popular among readers.

He said, “Lal Chand Prarthi, born in Naggar village of Kullu district, was an eminent litterateur, politician, and scholar of Hindi, Sanskrit, English, Persian and Urdu. He captivated the audience for hours with his fluent speech.”

Kullu District Language Officer Sunila Thakur said that Prarthi was a source of inspiration for the hill art, culture and language and had promoted and popularised the rich folk culture and traditions of Himachal Pradesh. She added, “Due to his efforts, the Language and Culture Department and the Himachal Kala Sanskriti Bhasha Academy were established in Himachal and the famous Dasehra fair of Kullu was recognised at the international level.”

Prof Dayanand Gautam presented a research paper on Prarthi’s personality and works, which was discussed by the invited scholars. Litterateurs and poets Pratap Singh, Shanti Devi, Somlata, Ursem Lata and others participated in the literary symposium. The Prarthi Jayanti function was also held at Bhuttico and the Brahman Jankalyan Sabha performed a pooja at the Dhalpur ground.

