Kayakalp initiative launched at IGMC Shimla

Shimla, September 20

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj kicked-off Kayakalp Initiative at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital here today. The minister donated Rs 5 lakh from MLA Fund to help the hospital run the initiative smoothly.

Patients to get better facilities There are six themes – hospital upkeep, sanitation and hygiene, waste mgmt and infection control etc. We will focus on all six themes to provide quality service to patients. Dr Rahul Gupta, Admn officer, IGMC

“Under the initiative, work will be done on various themes to ensure patients get better facilities,” said Bhardwaj. Dr Rahul Gupta, IGMC’s Administrative Officer, said the IGMC was the first hospital in the state to implement the Kayakalp Initiative. “As per the directions received from the Chief Minister and Health Minister, we will try and achieve at least 50 per cent targets mentioned under the initiative by October 2,” said Dr Gupta.

A part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (SBA), the ‘Kayakalp’ initiative was launched by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in 2015. The main objectives of the initiative includes promotion of cleanliness, hygiene and infection-control practices in public healthcare facilities through incentivising and recognising the public healthcare facilities that show exemplary performance in adhering to standard protocols of cleanliness and infection control.

“There are six themes in the initiative – hospital upkeep, sanitation and hygiene, waste management, infection control, hospital support services and hygiene promotion. We will focus on all six themes to provide quality service to the patients,” said Dr Gupta.

