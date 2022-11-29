Kayaking expedition begins in Lahaul-Spiti

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 28

Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta today inaugurated a kayaking expedition in the Chandrabhaga river at Koksar in Lahaul and Spiti.

Khimta flagged off a team of five kayaking experts from the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS), Manali. He said that it was for the first time that a kayaking expedition was included in winter sports in the district.

The DC further said the 75-km expedition was being organised under the joint collaboration of the Tourism Department, ABVIMAS and the Sports Department to celebrate 75 years of Independence.

“The Kayaking expedition team will spread awareness among people from Dorni Morh to Udaipur to encourage youths to take part in winter sports,” Khimta said. He added that activities of kayaking, snow skiing, ice skating and other sports would be organised at Sissu on World Ice Skating Day in coordination with the Himachal Ice Skating Association.

Kayaking expedition leaders, Manali ABVIMAS Director Avinash Negi and Joint Director Raman Gharsangi and members of the rescue team were present on the occasion.