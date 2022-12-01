Kayaking expedition ends in Lahaul

Mandi, November 30
A 75-km kayaking expedition concluded at Udaipur in Lahaul and Spiti district today. A team of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS), Manali, had embarked on the expedition from the Koksar bridge in the Chandrabhaga river on November 28.
The event was organised in collaboration with the district administration and the ABVIMAS, Manali.
Avinash Negi, Director of ABVIMAS, said that the 75-km kayaking expedition completed successfully. It was organised to promote adventure sports and conserve nature in this tribal district. He said, “We are trying to get the expedition entered in the Limca Book of Records and the process is underway.”
