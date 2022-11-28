Kayaking expedition in Lahaul from today

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 27

To promote adventure sports in Lahaul and Spiti, a three-day kayaking expedition will begin in the tribal district tomorrow. The move is aimed at promoting winter tourism and environmental conservation in the district.

DC Sumit Khimta said, “It is for the first time that a 75-km kayaking expedition is being held in the Chandrabhaga to promote winter tourism in the valley. The event is being held jointly by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS), Manali, and the district administration.”

He said the expedition would be held behind the Koksar bridge in the river from the Dorni mor to Tandi Sangam till Udaipur.

Under the leadership of Avinash Negi, Director of ABVIMAS, the river rafting centre and its rescue team will participate in this expedition.

The DC will flag off the expedition from the Koksar bridge on Monday. The people associated with the tourism industry in Lahaul and Spiti also appreciated the efforts of the administration to promote winter tourism in the valley.

Rigzin Samphel Hayerpa, president of the Homestay Association, told The Tribune, “We are delighted with the decision of the district administration to organise a kayaking expedition. We are hopeful that it will attract tourists here.”