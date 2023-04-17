Kaza Mahila Mandal urges CM to cancel FIRs against members

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, April 16

Members of the Kaza Mahila Mandal of Lahaul and Spiti district yesterday met Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Kaza and urged him to order cancellation of cases registered against them.

The FIRs were registered on the behest of the previous Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state during the Covid pandemic period for barring the former minister Ram Lal Markanda in the Spiti valley.

The Mahila Mandal submitted a memorandum in this regard to the Chief Minister. Sonam Dolma, pradhan of Mahila Mandal, said the women of Kaza had held a protest march against then Lahaul and Spiti MLA and Agriculture Minister Ram Lal Markanda at Kaza on June 9, 2020 for violating the norms of the locally-imposed lockdown. The infuriated minister had directed the police authorities at Kaza to register cases against all women who participated in the protest march.

“We urged the Chief Minister to ask the police authorities concerned to quash FIR against each woman of Kaza, who participated in the protest march,” she remarked.

“Apart from this, Kaza Hospital doesn’t have a gynaecologist for the treatment of women patients, especially expectant women. To ensure better health facilities to the women in this remote tribal region, we urged the Chief Minister to depute a gynaecologist at the Kaza Hospital. The Chief Minister has assured us that he will do the needful in this regard,” she said.