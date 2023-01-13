KCCB to encourage entrepreneurship

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, January 12

Kangra Central Cooperative Bank (KCCB) will encourage entrepreneurship in the districts under its jurisdiction. Kuldeep Singh Pathania said this on his arrival in the town today after being named as bank Chairman.

Pathania said that he had earlier served the bank as its member, vice-chairman.

Pathania said that the KCCB started its journey in 1920 and had emerged asa major bank in lower Himachal with a net worth of over Rs 18,000 crore. It has over 218 branches in Kangra, Kullu, Chamba, Una and Hamirpur districts. He added that although the bank had huge NPAs it still had earned considerable profits.

