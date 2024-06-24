 Dehra: Keen contest on cards between Kamlesh Thakur, Hoshiyar Singh : The Tribune India

  Dehra: Keen contest on cards between Kamlesh Thakur, Hoshiyar Singh
Dehra BYPOLL - Face-off

Dehra: Keen contest on cards between Kamlesh Thakur, Hoshiyar Singh

An outsider tag, development and alleged misuse of official machinery are the issues over which the two candidates are slugging out. They shared their views with correspondent Lalit Mohan

Dehra: Keen contest on cards between Kamlesh Thakur, Hoshiyar Singh

Kamlesh Thakur, Cong



‘Fulfilling my duty towards party’

Kamlesh Thakur, wife of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, is fighting as a Congress candidate from Dehra Assembly constituency. This being her maiden election, she is moving in the constituency claiming to be daughter of the area promising to redress the longstanding issues of the area. Her views on various questions on diverse issues:

Did you volunteer to fight or this byelection was forced on you?

I cannot say the election was forced on me. Being a Congress worker it is my duty to contest election once the party high command has directed me to do so. My only motive is to strengthen the party in Himachal Pradesh and so I abided by the duty given to me by the party.

How are you feeling fighting the election directly instead of supporting your husband in elections?

Contesting an election directly is always difficult as compared to supporting my husband. I am going to people and seeking their support. They are welcoming me as a new face of Congress. All this is new for me. I am simply going to people and appealing them to help me serve my motherland.

BJP candidate is terming you as an outsider, how do you feel about it?

Yes, he is terming me as an outsider which is strange. I was born in a village that is part of Dehra Assembly constituency and was also married in village which is part of the area. My bona fide certificate is also from Dehra. Don’t know why such issues are being raised by BJP candidate.

BJP is alleging misuse of official machinery in election, you being wife of CM?

These are all false and frivolous allegations. He is alleging that government employees and contractors are being threatened. If he has any proof it should be presented before the people or else he should desist from making such baseless allegations. It seems he was levelling such allegations as BJP was feeling insecure in Dehra.

What are your plans for Dehra in case you are elected?

In case I am elected I will spend most of my time in the area. I will devote 40 per cent of my time in resolving their problems being faced by the people area and remaining 60 per cent in planning and bringing in development projects to area. Dehra area has been ignored for long and it deserves the attention of the state government.

‘Not regretting decision to quit as MLA’

Hoshiyar Singh, BJP

Hoshiyar Singh, two-time independent MLA, is now contesting as a BJP candidate for Dehra Assembly bypoll. Though he is finding going tough, he says he does not regret the decision of resigning as independent MLA. Hoshiyar Singh once again feels that being a local candidate would be his trump card. His views on various questions:

Do you now regret the decision to resign as independent MLA as you are facing a tough opponent in the form CM’s wife Kamlesh Thakur?

I do not regret the decision of resigning as an independent candidate. As independent MLA I was feeling insecure. A mob of about 500 people attacked my car in Shimla. I was alone and felt helpless. Now I am part of a party and group which will stand by me in such situations. So, I feel decision to resign as independent MLA and join BJP was justified.

Don’t you feel that the byelections from Dehra would be difficult for you since it would be direct contest between BJP and Congress which is in power in the state?

Yes, it would be a difficult election. I will now be fighting election directly against CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu whose wife is now the Congress candidate from Dehra. The CM is using full official machinery to win the elections. The government employees, contractors and businessmen are being threatened to support Congress. Still, I am confident that the people of area would stand by me.

What will be your agenda for the Dehra byelection?

I have been working for the area for seven years now. During the stint of the previous BJP government under former CM Jai Ram Thakur, I managed to bring development projects worth Rs 540 crores to the area. The present Congress government has not given anything for Dehra as yet in the past 18 months. The main development projects such as Central University Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) south campus and zoological park are being funded purely by the Union government headed by BJP.

You are facing opposition from BJP leaders from Dehra. How you plan to tackle it?

I had differences with some local leaders of BJP. Now that I have joined the BJP all of these have been resolved. I will be talking to disgruntled BJP leaders and resolve the remaining differences. We will be fighting the byelections collectively.

