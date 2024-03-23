Keen to contest on BJP ticket

Hoshiyar Singh (57) has won two consecutive elections from the Dehra Assembly segment in Kangra district, which is also part of the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat.

Though he had studied in Mumbai and spent most of his life there, he decided to take to politics after being a successful businessman.

He was keen to get the BJP ticket, both in 2017 and 2022, but was denied. However, he managed to win both times on his own strength.

KL Thakur

KL Thakur (63) had won the 2012 Assembly election on BJP ticket but fought the 2022 elections as an Independent candidate after the party denied him ticket and won.

He had taken voluntary retirement as Executive Engineer, Jal Shakti Department, to contest the 2012 elections.

Ashish Sharma

Ashish Sharma (36) won the Hamirpur Assembly seat in the 2022. Having a BJP background, he was keen to fight the last elections on the party ticket. But when the BJP denied him ticket, he joined the Congress just before the 2022 Assembly poll in hope that it will field him from Hamirpur, which, too, did not materialise .

