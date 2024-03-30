Keep a vigil on criminals in border areas: DGP tells cops

Solan, March 29
To ensure smooth conduct of the upcoming Lok Sabha poll and keep a check on criminal activities in the border districts, Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu on Friday convened a meeting of three district police heads.
The state shares a 172-km-long border with Haryana, 16 km with Jammu and Kashmir, 350 km with Punjab, 2 km with Uttar Pradesh and 140 km with Uttarakhand.
Kundu directed the district police heads to keep a vigil on criminal activities, including drug peddling, liquor smuggling, illegal mining and other suspicious activities, near the interstate borders.
Additional SPs of Solan, Sirmaur and Baddi have been made the nodal officers to deal with election-related complaints where residents can complain about illegal activities.
“While each complaint would be given a number, it will be ensured that they are redressed at the earliest. The identity of the complainant will be kept anonymous,” said the DGP.
Solan SP Gaurav Singh, Sirmaur Additional SP Yogesh Rolta and Baddi SP Ilma Afroz were among those present at the meeting.
Nine incharges of police stations, which are situated along the interstate borders, have been directed to carry out foot patrolling exercise and keep a vigil on the escape routes such as nullahs and riverines located along the borders. Five police stations come in Sirmaur and two each in Solan and Baddi.
Policemen have been deployed outside 22 liquor bottling plants located along the interstate borders to check the pilferage of liquor. The DGP also directed officials to nab proclaimed offenders.
