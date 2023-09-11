Keep Gramphu-Kaza NH open, BRO told

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 10

Sub Divisional Magistrate, Kaza, Harsh Negi has directed the officials of the Border Roads Organisation and the police department to ensure smooth traffic on the Gramphu-Kaza highway in Lahaul and Spiti. He said that due to damage to the NH-5 and disruption of traffic at Nigulsari in Kinnaur district, commercial vehicles carrying LPG cylinders, fuel and other essential daily need supplies have been diverted to the NH 505 for supply to Spiti subdivision and Kinnaur district.

“The widening work of the road between Kaza and Gramphu is also in progress, due to which breakdown of heavy vehicles may occur which may disrupt the vehicular traffic. The trucks carrying apples and peas from Kinnaur will ply on the NH 505 until the restoration of the NH-5 at Nigulsari,” he added.

“In view of the above situation, BRO officials have been directed to deploy their machinery and manpower at the NH 505 for removing all kind of obstacles due to landslide or possible inconvenience caused by heavy vehicular traffic or breakdown of heavy vehicles and keep open the NH 505 round the clock,” the SDM said.

