Keep library open 24x7: Student body to HPU

Shimla, June 7

The Himachal Pradesh University unit of the Students Federation of India (SFI) here today staged a protest over various demands of students.

During the protest, SFI activists demanded that the university authorities keep the university library open round the clock, install heating systems and increase the seating capacity of the library.

The student body also demanded that new editions of books be available at the library.

SFI campus joint secretary Bhanu said the university administration was not doing its work and was constantly promoting academic corruption. “The university authorities are filling posts with their favourites, which is unconstitutional. The gates of the hostels and the library are closed at 8 pm, due to which students are forced to sit in the private library to study and the girl students are forced to live like prisoners inside the hostels,” he said.

The SFI has warned the university of launching a mass movement against the administration if it fails to fulfill their demands on priority.

