Keep Manali villages out of TCP Act ambit: Mandal

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 14

The Kullu-Manali Paryatan Vikas Mandal has urged the government to keep villages of Manali out of the ambit of the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Act.

Anup Thakur, president of the mandal said the Act was meant for urban areas only, but in 1995 and 2002, it was extended to the villages.

He said the Act was extended to the villages without taking the people into confidence. “We raised this issue with the government many times but to no avail. Now, we urge the government again to take the panchayats of Solang, Palchan, Burua, Shanag, Goshal, Vashisht, Old Manali, Nasogi, Shaleen, Prini and Jagatsukh out of the ambit of the Act. The Act is suitable for the plains where sufficient land is available,” he said. —