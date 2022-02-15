Keep Manali villages out of TCP Act ambit: Mandal

Mandi, February 14
The Kullu-Manali Paryatan Vikas Mandal has urged the government to keep villages of Manali out of the ambit of the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Act.
Anup Thakur, president of the mandal said the Act was meant for urban areas only, but in 1995 and 2002, it was extended to the villages.
He said the Act was extended to the villages without taking the people into confidence. “We raised this issue with the government many times but to no avail. Now, we urge the government again to take the panchayats of Solang, Palchan, Burua, Shanag, Goshal, Vashisht, Old Manali, Nasogi, Shaleen, Prini and Jagatsukh out of the ambit of the Act. The Act is suitable for the plains where sufficient land is available,” he said. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests
Rules out using the military and says the emergency measures...
Omicron found in 95 per cent of samples in Mumbai in latest genome sequencing
The omicron variant had triggered the third wave of the coro...
Enforcement Directorate conducts searches in Mumbai in underworld-linked action
About 10 locations are being covered in Maharashtra's capita...
Active Covid cases in country decline to 4,23,127
347 more deaths reported
India driving force of Quad, says White House
During the Melbourne summit, foreign ministers of the countr...