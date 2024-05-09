 Keeping tabs on expenses is key to ensuring free, fair polls: Observer : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Keeping tabs on expenses is key to ensuring free, fair polls: Observer
INDIA VOTES 2024

Keeping tabs on expenses is key to ensuring free, fair polls: Observer

15 election-related complaints registered in Chamba so far

Keeping tabs on expenses is key to ensuring free, fair polls: Observer

Chamba DC Mukesh Repaswal felicitates Kangra expenditure observer Pratibha Chaudhary during a meeting in Chamba on Wednesday. Photo: Mani Verma



Our Correspondent

Chamba, May 8

Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Pratibha Chaudhary, the expenditure observer for the Kangra parliamentary constituency, convened a meeting of the election officials and assistant expenditure observers in Chamba today.

During the meeting, Pratibha Chaudhary provided necessary directions to all assistant expenditure observers and other officials regarding expenditure monitoring and related matters. Emphasising the importance of conducting impartial, fair and peaceful elections, she urged the observers to diligently fulfil their roles.

She highlighted the significance of monitoring expenses incurred by parties and candidates to ensure fairness and transparency in the electoral process, stressing the need for coordination among various teams associated with the election process.

Chaudhary instructed officials associated with the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) and the MCC complaint cell to carry out their duties diligently. She emphasised the role of monitoring campaign expenditures, particularly within the expenditure limit set by the Election Commission and integrating the expenses declared by candidates into their electoral expenditure.

She directed the assistant expenditure observers to strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the Election Commission and encouraged everyone to report expenditure-related complaints during on the designated helpline.

Emphasising the importance of assistant expenditure observers’ role in conducting impartial elections, Chaudhary said closely monitoring the expenses of parties and candidates was crucial for ensuring impartial and fear-free elections.

She mentioned that the Election Commission has set a limit of Rs 95 lakh for expenditure in the elections. Candidates are required to spend within this limit during their campaigns. The money spent on campaigning after nomination will be added to their election expenditure.

The observers were instructed that all expenditure incurred by parties and candidates should be monitored daily through videos provided by surveillance teams. She said anyone could lodge expenditure-related complaints on the helpline number 01892-297444.

Prior to this meeting, Chamba Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Mukesh Repaswal, along with other officials, briefed the expenditure observer about various essential aspects related to the Lok Sabha elections in Chamba district, including geographical conditions, the number of voters, and polling centres.

Earlier, the DC briefed the expenditure observer about other important aspects, besides its geographical conditions and the number of voters and polling stations. He said during the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 and the Assembly election in 2022, the voter turnout was 68.79% and 73.90%, respectively. There are a total of 631 polling stations in the district, out of which 374 are accessible by road, 121 are within 1 km of a road, 59 are within 2 km, 40 within 3 km and 37 are more than 3 km away, only accessible by foot.

There are 20 critical category polling stations in the district. The DC also said the control room set up in the district headquarters of Chamba received a total of 15 complaints from March 16 to May 8, and all complaints had been addressed.

During the meeting, Chamba Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav provided vital information regarding the availability of security forces related to the elections and various aspects of law and order. The SP mentioned that robust security measures have been implemented along the borders of Chamba district with Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

He assured coordinated efforts with police and administrative authorities from neighbouring states to ensure comprehensive security arrangements along border areas.

Additional District Magistrate Rahul Chauhan, assistant electoral officers from sub-divisions, including Churah, Chamba, Dalhousie and Bhattiyat Assembly constituency, and assistant expenditure observers also attended the meeting.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chamba #Kangra


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

3 Indians accused of Hardeep Nijjar's killing appear before Canadian court amid pro-Khalistan slogans

2
Punjab

Defying Punjab government’s notice to resume work, BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur continues to campaign

3
Punjab

BJP announces 3 more candidates for Punjab; fields former minister Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi from Ferozepur

4
India

Indian envoy in Canada warns of 'big red line' on anti-India activities of Sikh separatist groups

5
Punjab

'Pulwama still a big mystery… BJP can do anything during election’: Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring on Channi’s Poonch attack remark

6
Diaspora

Following controversial remarks, Sam Pitroda resigns as Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress

7
Delhi

Supreme Court to pass order on interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal on May 10

8
Punjab

BSP candidate from Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat Rakesh Suman joins AAP

9
India

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension

10
Punjab

Qila Raipur ex-MLA Jassi Khangura rejoins Congress

Don't Miss

View All
Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

56% disease burden in country due to unhealthy dietary habits
India

56% disease burden in India due to unhealthy dietary habits

Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams to fly to space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Top News

Sam Pitroda again, raises storm with ‘racist’ remarks, quits Congress post

Sam Pitroda again, raises storm with ‘racist’ remarks, quits Congress post

Party distances itself from comments | Insult to countrymen:...

2 brothers from Haryana’s Karnal arrested for killing Indian student in Australia

2 brothers from Haryana’s Karnal arrested for killing Indian student in Australia

MTech student was allegedly stabbed to death in Australia du...

Indian envoy: Separatists based in Canada crossing ‘big red line’

Indian envoy: Separatists based in Canada crossing ‘big red line’

Karan Brar, suspect in Hardeep Nijjar killing, says he entered Canada using 'study permit'

Karan Brar, suspect in Hardeep Nijjar killing, says he entered Canada using 'study permit' visa

Brar is a resident of Kotkapura in Punjab

Monty Panesar, first Sikh to play cricket from England against India, quits politics one week after joining it

Monty Panesar, first Sikh to play cricket from England against India, quits politics one week after joining it

Earlier, Panesar had expressed prime ministerial aspirations...


Cities

View All

CPI-CPI (M) candidate files nomination paper on Day 1

CPI-CPI (M) candidate files nomination paper from Amritsar on Day 1

Another Punjab farmer dies at Shambhu protest site

Amritsar: Party candidates go all out as campaigning reaches final phase

Amritsar: Over 6.2 LMT wheat procured in mandis

Jugraj Singh who was killed in US cremated in Ajnala village

Resume duty: Punjab to BJP nominee Parampal

Resume duty: Punjab Govt to BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Confronted by farmers, Hans Raj Hans says won’t speak against ‘friend’ Modi

INDIA VOTES 2024: 2 Independents file papers

INDIA VOTES 2024: 2 Independents file papers

Day after girl dies in accident, NGO lodges complaint against NHAI, contractor

Summer pangs: Taps run dry at Dera Bassi tehsil complex

BJP eyes 60% vote share, 9% up from last poll

Himachal CM Sukhu campaigns for Tewari

CBI busts bribery racket at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi, nine arrested

CBI busts bribery racket at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi, nine arrested

Delhi High Court rejects PIL seeking media gag on Arvind Kejriwal speculations

Delhi High Court grants time to ED, CBI on Manish Sisodia’s bail plea

Danish envoy’s garbage video makes NDMC take action to remove it

BJP biggies out to support candidates

Server problems at driving test & licence centre annoy Jalandhar residents

Server problems at driving test & licence centre annoy Jalandhar residents

INDIA VOTES 2024: Expenditure observer directs officials to monitor movement of cash, valuables

Amidst nomination filing, BSP’s Hoshiarpur candidate joins AAP

Comedian Neetu Shatranwala files papers as Independent

Police crack Gadaipur murder case, 2 arrested

INDIA VOTES 2024: Two Independents among three candidates file papers on Day 2

INDIA VOTES 2024: Two Independents among three candidates file papers on Day 2

Only AAP can seek votes on basis of works: Parashar

Let BJP leaders enter villages, Bittu urges panchayats

219 nabbed with drugs, illicit liquor, weapons since poll code imposition

Traders protest against MC officials

Students counselled on IAF as career choice

Students counselled on IAF as career choice

Lok Sabha poll: Singla appointed Congress coordinator