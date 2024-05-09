Keeping tabs on expenses is key to ensuring free, fair polls: Observer

Our Correspondent

Chamba, May 8

Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Pratibha Chaudhary, the expenditure observer for the Kangra parliamentary constituency, convened a meeting of the election officials and assistant expenditure observers in Chamba today.

During the meeting, Pratibha Chaudhary provided necessary directions to all assistant expenditure observers and other officials regarding expenditure monitoring and related matters. Emphasising the importance of conducting impartial, fair and peaceful elections, she urged the observers to diligently fulfil their roles.

She highlighted the significance of monitoring expenses incurred by parties and candidates to ensure fairness and transparency in the electoral process, stressing the need for coordination among various teams associated with the election process.

Chaudhary instructed officials associated with the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) and the MCC complaint cell to carry out their duties diligently. She emphasised the role of monitoring campaign expenditures, particularly within the expenditure limit set by the Election Commission and integrating the expenses declared by candidates into their electoral expenditure.

She directed the assistant expenditure observers to strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the Election Commission and encouraged everyone to report expenditure-related complaints during on the designated helpline.

Emphasising the importance of assistant expenditure observers’ role in conducting impartial elections, Chaudhary said closely monitoring the expenses of parties and candidates was crucial for ensuring impartial and fear-free elections.

She mentioned that the Election Commission has set a limit of Rs 95 lakh for expenditure in the elections. Candidates are required to spend within this limit during their campaigns. The money spent on campaigning after nomination will be added to their election expenditure.

The observers were instructed that all expenditure incurred by parties and candidates should be monitored daily through videos provided by surveillance teams. She said anyone could lodge expenditure-related complaints on the helpline number 01892-297444.

Prior to this meeting, Chamba Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Mukesh Repaswal, along with other officials, briefed the expenditure observer about various essential aspects related to the Lok Sabha elections in Chamba district, including geographical conditions, the number of voters, and polling centres.

Earlier, the DC briefed the expenditure observer about other important aspects, besides its geographical conditions and the number of voters and polling stations. He said during the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 and the Assembly election in 2022, the voter turnout was 68.79% and 73.90%, respectively. There are a total of 631 polling stations in the district, out of which 374 are accessible by road, 121 are within 1 km of a road, 59 are within 2 km, 40 within 3 km and 37 are more than 3 km away, only accessible by foot.

There are 20 critical category polling stations in the district. The DC also said the control room set up in the district headquarters of Chamba received a total of 15 complaints from March 16 to May 8, and all complaints had been addressed.

During the meeting, Chamba Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav provided vital information regarding the availability of security forces related to the elections and various aspects of law and order. The SP mentioned that robust security measures have been implemented along the borders of Chamba district with Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

He assured coordinated efforts with police and administrative authorities from neighbouring states to ensure comprehensive security arrangements along border areas.

Additional District Magistrate Rahul Chauhan, assistant electoral officers from sub-divisions, including Churah, Chamba, Dalhousie and Bhattiyat Assembly constituency, and assistant expenditure observers also attended the meeting.

