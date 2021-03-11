Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to address conclave at Hamirpur today

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 10

Arvind Kejriwal, national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister of Punjab, will address an education conclave here tomorrow, said Pankaj Pandit, state spokesman for the party, here today.

Pandit said that the focus of the conclave would be how to improve education system and the quality of education in the state. He added that Kejriwal would interact with students and teachers and about 350 academicians were expected to attend the conclave. He alleged that the state government was trying to copy the programmes and polices of AAP, including free electricity and water supply to people.

He said that the government gave laptops to students now but these should have been provided during the lockdown period and the Covid outbreak. He added that the Himachal Education Minister had made misleading statements on the quality of infrastructure in schools of Delhi.

He said APP invites the leaders of the state BJP, including ministers, to see and compare the Himachal model of education with the Delhi model.