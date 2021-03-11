Kejriwal, Mann to visit Hamirpur

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 9

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will visit Hamirpur on June 11. The two AAP leaders will hold a Town Hall meeting with teachers and parents of the students over the state of education in Himachal.

The AAP has made education their main poll plank in the state. A couple of weeks back, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had held a discussion with teachers and parents of students in Shimla. Since then, the AAP leaders and spokespersons have been punching holes in education system of the state and promising “Delhi-like transformation” of government schools.