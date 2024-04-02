Kendriya Vidyalaya student selected for ISRO training

Hamirpur, April 1
Shailshri, a class IX student of Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) here, has been selected for research and scientific training to be conducted by the ISRO, said Dr Sunil Chauhan, Principal of the school, here today. He said Shailshri had qualified a special test conducted by ISRO under the Young Scientist programme and she would undergo a two-week training at ISRO in May, adding that 350 students from across the country had been selected for this coveted programme.
Suman Bala, mother of the student, is a teacher at the KV, while her father Rakesh Kumar is an officer in the agriculture department.
