Kerala Guv meets HP counterpart

Shimla: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan called on his Himachal Pradesh counterpart Shiv Pratap Shukla at Raj Bhawan here on Sunday. Arif Mohammed Khan will be the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of a two-day national seminar at the Indian Institute of Advanced Study on Monday.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi Police register case in connection with doctored videos of Home Minister Amit Shah
The Special Cell has registered an FIR under various section...
3 kids among 8 killed as goods vehicle collides with truck in Chhattisgarh
The victims, natives of Patharra village, were returning aft...
Pakistani boat carrying Rs 600-cr drugs seized off Gujarat coast, 14 held
Coast Guard, ATS, NCB act after tip-off on vessel entering I...
Man kills friend over common love interest for a woman in Delhi's Mahindra Park
Zahid and Ravi were known to a woman, who too was present at...