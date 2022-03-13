Kerala youth arrested with charas in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 12

The police arrested a 24-year-old youth of Kerala for possessing 122 gram charas in Mandi district on Friday night. The accused was travelling in a bus going from Manali to Ambala at night.

According to the police, the personnel on patrolling duty near the Bhueli Bridge on the Chandigarh-Manali highway under the Mandi Sadar police station stopped the bus for checking. During checking, the police recovered the illicit contraband from the possession of accused Vasil Puvil, a native of Kerala. The accused has been arrested under the NDPS Act by the police. Further investigation is going on.