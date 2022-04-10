Kesari was facing disciplinary action: AAP

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 9

Sher Singh, state spokesperson for AAP, said today that the BJP’s decision to induct state AAP president Anup Kesari was taken in haste. The BJP was perplexed over AAP’s successful roadshow in Mandi on April 6.

He alleged, “Anup Kesari was a tainted leader and was on the radar of the AAP leadership after his controversial audio clip came to its notice. In the audio clip, Kesari was making vulgar remarks about the women members of the party. As a result, AAP was already taking disciplinary action against him”.

“BJP leaders prefer tainted leaders. We are happy that Anup Kesari has joined the BJP. There is no place for such tainted leaders in AAP,” he added.

AAP is also trying to project the midnight induction of its leaders by the BJP as its desperation.