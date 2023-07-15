 Key irrigation, flood-control projects get Central clearance : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Key irrigation, flood-control projects get Central clearance

Key irrigation, flood-control projects get Central clearance

Key irrigation, flood-control projects get Central clearance

The flooded Swan river in Una district. File photo



Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, July 14

Amid widespread damage to infrastructure due to heavy rain, the Centre has given investment clearance for two major irrigation and flood-control projects in Kangra and Una districts.

Projects in Kangra and Una districts

  • Union Ministry for Water Resources had given investment clearance for the Rs 643-crore Phina Singh canal project. The project was envisaged in 2011 for interlinking Kalam Nullah and Chaki river.
  • The Centre had also given investment clearance for a Rs 339-crore project for flood control measures in tributaries of the Swan river in Una district.

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihorti, who also holds the charge of Irrigation and Public Health Department, said the Union Ministry for Water Resources had given investment clearance for the Rs 643-crore Phina Singh canal project. “We expect to get Rs 200 crore as the first instalment of the Central Government’s share in the project after which the work on the project, which has been stuck for the past 10 years, will be started,” he said.

He further said that the Centre had also given investment clearance for a Rs 339-crore project for flood control measures in tributaries of the Swan river in Una district. The amount would help in completing the project of canalising the river and its tributaries, he said.

The Phina Singh project is coming up in the Nurpur area of Kangra district. The project has been hanging fire since long and its cost has escalated from the initial Rs 204 crore to Rs 643 crore.

The project was envisaged in 2011 for interlinking Kalam Nullah and Chaki river, tributaries of the Beas, flowing in the Nurpur area of Kangra district and the construction of a concrete gravity dam across the Chaki river. The water from the dam was to be carried through a 4,307 metres tunnel to irrigate an area of 4,025 hectares in 60 villages. A sum of around Rs 283.32 crore has already been spent on the project, but the progress is only about 53 per cent.

The project had not received any funds from the Centre over the past few years.

In the revised DPR, a provision has been made for the construction of a 1.88-MW hydropower project on Phina Singh Canal. The revised plan also envisages the use of the reservoir created for the project for transportation purposes.

The Swan canalisation project was a major flood project taken up in Una district. Till date, about Rs 1,100 crore has been spent on the canalisation of Swan river and its tributaries. The project was a major success as it tamed the Swan that was once called the sorrow of Una district as its caused floods during the monsoon.

Even during the recent heavy rain, no damage due to flood was witnessed in Una district due of canalisation of the river. With the Union Government sanctioning anther Rs 339 crore, the remaining work of canalising the Swan tributaries was to be completed.

#Dharamsala #Kangra #Una

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Sukhna Lake gate in Chandigarh opened for water release after it reaches danger mark; traffic advisory issued

2
Diaspora

Khalistan supporters attack Indian student with iron rods in Australia

3
Amritsar

SGPC announces launch of its YouTube channel to air Gurbani from Golden Temple

4
Nation

Damaged regulator makes Yamuna water in Delhi flow back towards city; red alert issued in Faridabad

5
Himachal

Travelling on Shimla-Chandigarh highway? Here is the traffic route

6
Delhi EXPLAINER

As Yamuna reclaims its land, netizens warn that a river 'neither forgets, nor forgives'

7
Punjab

Punjab to revert to old office timings of 9 am to 5 pm from Monday

8
Nation

ISRO launches India's third moon expedition with an eye on future inter-planetary missions

9
Himachal

Water level in crucial Himachal dams almost double than normal, in Punjab 64 per cent above 10-year average

10
J & K

A tale of deception: One woman, 27 grooms, and a trail of broken hearts in Kashmir

Don't Miss

View All
Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Top News

India, France talk defence co-production

India, France talk defence co-production

Discuss cooperation in green energy; consulate to come up in...

Perfect launch, Chandrayaan-3 begins 6-week odyssey to moon

Perfect launch, Chandrayaan-3 begins 6-week odyssey to moon

Monsoon fury: Only 3 of 25 breaches plugged in Punjab

Monsoon fury: Only 3 of 25 breaches plugged in Punjab

Race against time: Patiala, Sangrur worst-hit; volunteers pi...

Ajit has his way, gets Finance in Maha Cabinet rejig

Ajit has his way, gets Finance in Maha Cabinet rejig

Defence cooperation with France important pillar of bilateral ties: PM

Defence cooperation with France important pillar of bilateral ties: PM


Cities

View All

Chandigarh invites bids for pollution audit, eyes carbon neutral tag by 2030

Chandigarh invites bids for pollution audit, eyes carbon neutral tag by 2030

Sukhna water level rises, floodgate opened again

Bapu Dham bridge restored, commuters from Panchkula, Mani Majra breathe easy

Soon, avail PGI superspeciality services over phone

Chandigarh schoolgirls to get training in self-defence; initiative rolled out

Three boys drown, were bathing in floodwaters

Three boys drown, were bathing in floodwaters

Excise Policy Scam : SC seeks response from CBI, ED on Sisodia’s bail pleas

IGI first airport to have 4 runways

Relief work continues in water-hit areas of Kapurthala district

Relief work continues in water-hit areas of Kapurthala district

3rd time unlucky: Crops inundated, shops damaged in Jalandhar district

Villagers protest at bundh, want govt to understand their misery

Residents raise hue & cry over passage given to stone crushers' owners by panchayat of Rampur village

Arshdeep’s body found three days after it was swept away in floods