Keylong gets electric bus charging station

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 3

An electrical bus charging station has been set up at the Keylong bus stand in Lahaul and Spiti district at a cost of Rs 14 lakh. The charging station was made operational today. It was inaugurated by Lahaul and Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur.

He said, “The state government is trying to take effective steps towards environment protection in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti. The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has launched two electric buses at the Keylong depot. The use of electric buses will be increased in a phased manner.”

“The HRTC employees have set an example by operating buses in the difficult geographical conditions of Lahaul and Spiti and even in the severe winter season, for which they deserve appreciation,” he said. He flagged off an electric bus from Keylong to Manali today. He said soon the facility of electric bus from Manali to Baralacha would also be launched.