Keylong, Kalpa get snow

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 23

Snow and rain lashed several parts of the state today. The local MeT office has predicted light to moderate rainfall in low hills and rain and snow in mid and high for next three days. As many as 200 roads were closed in the state and 447 transformers and 14 water supply schemes were disrupted.

Four persons were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in (HP 06A 6203) rolled down towards the gorge near Bathnal Thanedar in Narkanda in Shimla district after accumulated snow from an uphill fell on the vehicle. However, all the four passengers were rescued by the locals and are undergoing treatment in Narkanda hospital. Road clearance work is under process.

Gondla received 35 cm of snow followed by Keylong and Kukumsari 26 cm each, Kalpa 12 cm, Sumdo and Kothi 10 cm each, Pooh 6 cm, Sangla 5 cm and Moorang 4 cm.

Manali was wettest in the region with 40 mm of rain followed by Chamba 27 mm, Saloni 23 mm, Dalhousie 19 mm, Tinder 18 mm, Kothi 17 mm, Banjar 16 mm, Chatrari and Chopal 13 mm each, Seobagh 11 mm, Kotkhai and Bajaura 10 mm each, Kandaghat 9 mm and Bhuntar, Jubbal, Shimla and jogindernagar 7 mm each.

Keylong was coldest at night recording a low of minus 3.1 degree while Una with 25.0 degree C was hottest during the day.

Quake rocks Shimla

A mild intensity earthquake rocked Shimla district on Wednesday around 9:58 am. The epicenter of the quake was in Seri Majhali, Rampur and its intensity was 4.0 on Richter scale. However, no loss of life or major property damage has been reported.