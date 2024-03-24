Keylong-Kullu bus service resumed via Atal Tunnel

Mandi, March 23
The HRTC resumed its bus service between Keylong and Kullu via the Atal Tunnel on the Manali-Leh highway today. The bus service on the route was disrupted in December last year after snowfall in the region.
Rohan Chand Thakur, Managing Director of the HRTC, said that the Keylong-Kullu bus service was restarted for the first time in March instead of May after the construction of the Atal Tunnel in 2019. A trial was conducted on the route for two consecutive days. After today’s successful trial, the bus departed from Kullu at 7.15 am and reached Keylong at 12 noon.
“After the winter snowfall in Lahaul and Spiti, the HRTC had never reoperated the bus service before May. This time due to the restart of the bus services in March, there will be a lot of convenience for the residents of this district to travel between Kullu and Keylong in the coming days,” he added.
“Currently, the Keylong HRTC depot has restarted the bus service at 7.15 am. The timing will be from Kullu to Keylong at 7.15 am; Manali to Keylong at 1.30 pm; Keylong to Manali at 10 am and Keylong to Kullu at 1.30 pm,” he said.
