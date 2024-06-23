Keylong-Padum trial run a success, service on anvil

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 22

In a first, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) successfully completed its trial journey between Keylong in Himachal Pradesh and Padum in Union Territory of Ladakh via Shinkula pass on Thursday. The 37-seater bus departed from Keylong at 6 am via Darcha and Shinkula and reached Padum at around 3 pm. The trial was conducted under the supervision of a committee appointed by Rohan Thakur, Managing Director, HRTC.

The panel that accompanied the bus included Radha Devi, Regional Manager, HRTC Keylong; Ayush Upadhyay, Executive Manager from Kullu; and Inspector Man Chand.

On arrival at Padum, the committee members, along with bus driver Manoj Kumar and conductor Ayush Thakur, met Padum Subdivisional Officer Romil Singh. Radha Devi, Regional Manager, HRTC Keylong, said a regular bus service would be started after getting nod from the higher authorities.

