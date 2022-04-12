Keylong sees hottest day after 10 years

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 11

The maximum temperature maintained the rising trend across the state and mercury in Keylong recorded the highest temperature at 19.8 degree on Sunday, breaking the 10-year-old record of April 20, 2012, when mercury had risen to 19.6 degree Celsius.

There was no respite from scorching heat in lower hills also. Una in the Shivalik foothills recorded a high of 41.6 degree Celsius, 7.7 degree above normal today, while mercury breached 30 degree mark at Sundernagar, Mandi and Hamirpur and Shimla. Manali recorded maximum temperature at 27.2 degree and 27 degree C.

The dry spell continued and the rain deficit was almost 100 per cent in most of the districts.

The local MeT office has warned of thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places over lower and middle hills and predicted rain and thundershower at isolated places in plains from April 12 to 14.

Rain and thunderstorm at many places in middle and higher hills on April 13 and moderate rains and snow in higher hills on April 15 and 16 has also been predicted. —