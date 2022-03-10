Keylong-Tindi bus service resumed

Mandi, March 9
The HRTC resumed its bus service on the Keylong-Udaipur-Tindi route in Lahaul today. The service was suspended in January due to heavy snowfall.
The BRO had restored the road a few days ago. Thereafter, the HRTC depot at Keylong conducted successful trials on this route.
Keylong SDM Priya Nagta flagged off a bus from Keylong. The corporation is planning to resume its service on the Keylong-Darcha route by tomorrow.
The HRTC is keen to resume the bus service on the Manali-Keylong route via Atal Tunnel. The route has been restored partially for 4x4 vehicles. Now, efforts are on to widen it for smooth movement of buses.
The BRO is working to restore the Manali-Leh highway by March-end. It has engaged its workforce and machinery from Sarchu and Darcha sides to restore the highway. —
