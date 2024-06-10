Khachi given Cabinet rank

Shimla, June 9
Kehar Singh Khachi, vice-chairman, Himachal Pradesh State Forest Department Development Corporation, has been given the rank of a Cabinet minister. Khachi hails from the Theog Assembly constituency and is said to be close to senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.
Khachi has been associated with the Congress for a long time and the Cabinet rank for him is being seen as a reward for his loyalty to the party. Khachi, however, hasn’t been a known name in electoral politics. Already, around 6-7 individuals hold the rank of Cabinet minister in this government outside the council of ministers. With another Cabinet rank given out, the BJP will get more ammunition to attack the government on the matter.
