Khachi given Cabinet rank

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 9

Kehar Singh Khachi, vice-chairman, Himachal Pradesh State Forest Department Development Corporation, has been given the rank of a Cabinet minister. Khachi hails from the Theog Assembly constituency and is said to be close to senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.

Khachi has been associated with the Congress for a long time and the Cabinet rank for him is being seen as a reward for his loyalty to the party. Khachi, however, hasn’t been a known name in electoral politics. Already, around 6-7 individuals hold the rank of Cabinet minister in this government outside the council of ministers. With another Cabinet rank given out, the BJP will get more ammunition to attack the government on the matter.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra #Shimla