Khalistan flags hung at entrance of Himachal Assembly gate in Dharamsala

Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said miscreants would soon be exposed

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala/Mandi, May 8

Khalistan flags were found tied on the main gate of Vidhan Sabha Complex at Tapovan in Dharamsala on Sunday morning. Besides the banners, Khalistan was written with green paint on wall adjoining the main gate of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha.

The flags were put up on the outer side of the main gate number one of the assembly complex, which have now been removed by the administration.

Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said it was very unfortunate that Khalistan flags were tied outside Vidhan Sabha complex at Dharamsala. He said a case has been registered and police authorities have been directed to nab the culprits as soon as possible. The Chief Minister said the miscreants would be exposed soon. “Himachal is a peaceful state and we want to maintain this peace,” said the CM.

"After police investigation it would be clear who were behind this mischief. The offenders would be dealt strictly," he added.

Kangra SP Khushal Sharma said the incident might have happened in the late night or early morning on Sunday. “We have removed the Khalistani flags from Vidhan Sabha gate. We are investing and have registered a case,” he added.

Dharamsala SDM Shilpi Beakta said, "It is an alert call for us."

"We received an information this morning at around 7.30am. We have removed the flags and walls have been painted again. We are inquiring about the matter and are going to register a case under relevant sections of Himachal Pradesh Open Places Prevention of Disfigurement Act, 1985. Rest details can be shared after investigation".

Local MLA Vishal Nehria said termed the incident disgusting and an act of cowardice carried out in the darkness of night. "We, the Himachalis, and the Indians are not afraid of any threats from the supporters of so-called Khalistan,” the MLA said.

The National Secretary of Congress Sudhir Sharma also termed the incident as unfortunate. ”It is unfortunate that the flag of Khalistan at the entrance of the Dharamsala assembly and slogans are written on the walls, while the  non-working of CCTV and the absence of security personnel raises question marks on the administration and security agencies. Recently, the efforts being made to create such an environment in Punjab, and Himachal are a matter of concern. We the people of Himachal will give our lives for the integrity of the country, but we will not allow such forces to flourish. Jai Hind,” he tweeted.  

The legislative Assembly in Dharamsala has been hosting the winter session annually outside the state capital since 2005. —with PTI inputs

