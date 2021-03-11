Khalistan flags at HP Assembly: Second accused arrested from Ropar

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 13

A joint team of Punjab Police and SIT of Himachal Pradesh Police has arrested Paramjit Singh, second accused in the case of hanging Khalistan flags outside the Vidhan Sabha complex in Dharamsala on May 8. Ropar police arrested Paramjit Singh from Saidpur village in Chamkaur Sahib area. He would be handed over to Himachal Police on Saturday.

Paramjit Singh is resident of Rurhki Heera village in Chamkaur Sahib area of Ropar district. The SIT of Himachal Pradesh Police probing the case had earlier arrested Harbir Singh, a resident of Morinda, in the same case. He was remanded in police custody till May 16.

The officials of HP Police, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, confirmed the arrest of Paramjit Singh.