Khelo India lifting tournament concludes in Nagrota Bagwan

Dharamsala, March 21
The six-day national-level weightlifting competition at the Khelo India Residential Academy in Nagrota Bagwan concluded today, marking a grand success for the participants and organisers alike. Uttar Pradesh Weightlifting Association president Sabina Yadav graced the occasion as the chief guest.
Rainbow International School Principal Dr Chhavi Kashyap and the venue director, along with the competition director and international referee (HPWA) Pradeep Sharma welcomed Sabina Yadav with a sapling.
On the final day, the Chief Guest Sabina Yadav commended the winners from different states for their remarkable performances and extended her congratulations to all the organisers for orchestrating the competition flawlessly.
All the winners of the event and the best lifters from different categories were honoured with medals and trophies.
In youth girls’ team and junior team championships and junior Himachal Pradesh emerged as the winner and in senior women championship, Odisha emerged as the winner.
