Khelo India Women’s Weightlifting begins

Dharamsala, March 17

The Indian Weightlifting Federation is conducting its first Khelo India Youth, Junior and Senior Women’s Weightlifting League (National) at Khelo India Residential Weightlifting Academy at Rainbow International School, Nagrota Bagwan, from March 16 to March 21.

The league commenced with the Indian Olympics Association Treasurer and Indian Weightlifting Association President Sahdev Yadav inaugurating the league at Khelo India Residential Academy, Nagrota Bagwan in Kangra district.

Indian Weightlifting Federation Secretary General Anande Gauda, International Referee (HPWA) Pardeep Sharma and Raj Kumar Jamwal were also present on the occasion.

The sports complex was decked up to welcome around 250 weightlifters from across the country, who will represent their states in the six-day tournament.

Rainbow International School Principal and Venue Director Chhavi Kashyap welcomed the guests and participants.

Rainbow Group of Schools Director Dr JR Kashyap; Sourabh Raj Kashyap, principal Rainbow English School, Janakpuri, New Delhi; Pankaj Chadha, HRTC DM, Dharmsala, and Ranjib Sahoo, group captain of Indian Weightlifting Federation, were also present on the occasion.

