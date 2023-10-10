Khushwant Singh Lit Fest in Kasauli from October 13-15

IANS

Chandigarh, October 10

The 12th edition of the Khushwant Singh Literary Festival will take place in Kasauli from October 13-15.

The theme this year is 'The Revolution Will Not Be Televised: Be the Change You Want to See'.

"Over three days, we will celebrate the grit and determination of individuals who have fought the odds stacked against them and emerged with a smile on their faces - and life lessons for all of us," KSLF Director Rahul Singh, who is the son of celebrated author and journalist late Khushwant Singh, told the media here.

The speakers come from different walks of life -- politics, industry, cinema, bureaucracy, journalism, non-profits, the military and so on. They will address a range of topics -- from eating well to taking care of mental health, from elections to artificial intelligence, from physical courage to moral fortitude, from caste among expatriate Indians to spycraft, he said.

"Our soul-anthem theme resonates with Mahatma Gandhi's message inspiring people to 'Be the change that you want to see', and connects directly with celebrated writer and thinker Khushwant Singh who adored Gandhiji.

"In keeping with the weekend vibe, our sessions on Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon are designed for sundowners -- featuring music, humour and theatre. Participants can relax with a drink and sneak out to grab highlights of the India-Pakistan World Cup match on Saturday (we'll have screen put up, though our riveting sessions may prove too irresistible and make everyone forget about the match!)," Rahul Singh said.

As always, the KSLF will raise awareness about causes that Khushwant Singh cherished -- women's roles in society, improving Indo-Pak ties and conserving the environment.

"Our foundation will continue its work towards the preservation of Kasauli and its environs, as well as education of the girl child," Rahul Singh added.

#Kasauli