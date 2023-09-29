Khushwant Singh Literary Festival from October 13 at Kasauli

Solan, September 28
The 12th edition of the Khushwant Singh Literary Festival, to be held at Kasauli from October 13 to 15, will focus on Mahatma Gandhi’s maxim, “The revolution will not be televised. Be the change you want to see.”
Well-known writers, politicians and journalists throng the festival every year.
Canadian lawyer and politician Ujjal Dosanjh also figures in the list of dignitaries who will be present at the festival. The key speakers at the event include politicians Mani Shanker Aiyar, Varun Feroze Gandhi and Raj Babbar along with writers Anjum Hasan, Anirudha Bhattacharjee and Amrita Tripathi and journalist Bachi Karkaria.
