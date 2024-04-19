Kids learn of years past at Kangra Fort

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, April 18

World Heritage Day was observed at the historic Kangra Fort, which turned into a vibrant hub of cultural and environmental activities to commemorate the day.

Visitors admire photographs at the exhibition in the majestic Kangra Fort.

lore unheard The day commenced with a photo exhibition, which featured a display of 40 Centrally Protected Monuments located across the state

Fascinating stories were narrated and lesser-known facts about the fort were told to the participants

A guided tour of the Archaeological Site Museum at the fort was also conducted

Kangra SDM Ishant Jaswal was the chief guest at the event. Several activities aimed at spreading awareness about the rich cultural heritage of the state and the promotion of conservation of its monumental heritage were organised on the occasion. The day commenced with a photo exhibition, which featured a display of 40 Centrally Protected Monuments located across the state. The exhibition drew attention to the architectural and historical significance of these sites, encouraging a deeper appreciation among the attendees.

Fascinating stories were narrated and lesser-known facts about the fort were told to the participants, which included school students, teachers and other staff, enhancing their understanding of this monumental site, which stands as a witness to the centuries of rich history of the region.

One-fifty students from Government Senior Secondary School, old Kangra; Maharshi Vidya Mandir School, Kangra; and GAV Public School, Kangra, participated in the celebrations.

A guided tour of the Archaeological Site Museum at Kangra Fort was conducted. The tour provided insights into the artefacts and the remnants housed

within, each telling a unique story of the region’s past civilisations and way of life.

The attendees were captivated by the rich cultural tapestry of stories that these objects conveyed. Highlighting the commitment to environmental sustainability, a plantation drive was enthusiastically carried out by the students and teachers.

The Kangra SDM, in his address, emphasised the significance of such events in promoting cultural heritage.

Jaswal thanked all participants and organisers for their active involvement and contribution to the success of the celebrations.

“Today’s event at Kangra Fort not only commemorated World Heritage Day, but also reinforced the community’s commitment to preserving the cultural heritage and the environment of the region. It stands as a reminder of the collective responsibility to cherish and protect our history, and the world we live in,” said Vijay Bodh from ASI.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dharamsala #Kangra