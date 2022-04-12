Kin blame woman for patwari's suicide

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 11

Relatives of a patwari who had committed suicide, alleging a woman had mentally harassed him, met the Baddi police today and demanded action against the woman.

Sucha Singh, father of the patwari, and others demanded action against Manjinder Kaur, who was booked for abetment to suicide by the Dera Bassi police.

Additional SP Narinder Kumar confirmed that they had given him a letter, demanding against the woman. The patwari, posted at Katha circle, was a resident of Abhipur in Nalagarh.

He had left behind a suicide note, alleging that Manjinder Kaur of Jhiriwala had been mentally harassing him.

The relatives alleged that the Punjab Police had failed to initiate any action against the woman despite registering an FIR against her about 10 days ago.

The women police station at Baddi had registered a case of rape and causing hurt against the patwari on the woman’s complaint earlier. She had alleged that she was beaten up by him and had also taken her bag and mobile phone.

The woman had stated that she was preparing for the Himachal Pradesh administrative exams in Chandigarh and was in relationship with patwari Dinesh Kumar for the past two years.