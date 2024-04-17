Kingpin of gang that sold stolen bikes in Nepal held

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 16

A team of the Solan police busted a gang of motorcycle thieves with the arrest of a Nepalese youth, Manoj (32), yesterday. He is believed to be the kingpin of a gang bike thieves involved in various cases in the district.

Manoj was produced in a Solan court, which remanded him to five-day police custody today. A police probe revealed that he, along with accomplices, had stolen several bikes from Solan town. Several cases of bike theft were registered against the gang in Solan, Dharampur and Parwanoo police stations.

The police have arrested three members of the gang so far. The miscreants took stolen bikes to Nepal for sale, the police added.

Earlier, two bikes were stolen from the Dharampur area by Manoj and his gang. The Parwanoo police had also received a complaint on April 26 from a Taksal resident about theft of his bike from outside his home on April 23. Manoj was arrested during investigation in this case, said Solan SP Gaurav Singh.

#Nepal #Solan