Kinnaur admn gears up for monsoon, mulls strategies

Our Correspondent

Rampur, July 1

Presiding over a meeting held to prepare for the upcoming monsoon season, Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Sharma emphasised the need for coordinated efforts among the response teams of the Army, ITBP, NDRF, Police and Home Guard, to handle any exigency. Discussions were held on identifying sensitive areas in the district and developing strategies to address potential emergencies during the monsoon season.

The DC instructed the Additional District Magistrate, Sub-Divisional Magistrates of Kalpa and Nichar, along with Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars to monitor landslide and flood-prone areas closely to ensure quick response and minimise loss of life and property.

The Jal Shakti Department was also directed to clean all water storage tanks, channels and school tanks in the district. Proper chlorination was also emphasised to prevent waterborne diseases, along with regular water testing. The Health Department was instructed to maintain an adequate supply of the necessary medicines to combat waterborne diseases.

Orders were given to check and repair early warning system equipment installed at sensitive landslide-prone locations, including Batseri, Nigulsari, Nathpa, Maling Nala, Kupa, Urni Dhang, Purvani Jhula, and Pagal Nala. The SADA was directed to ensure the cleaning of all drains and sewers before the onset of the monsoon season.

The Food and Civil Supplies Department was instructed to ensure the supply of essential goods to high-rainfall areas by the first week of July.

The Education Department was urged to prioritise the safety of students, with specific emphasis on ensuring student safety during any disaster.

A control room has already been established at the district headquarters and individuals can report emergencies by dialling 1077.

The meeting was attended by Pooh Additional District Magistrate Vinay Modi, Kalpa SDM Shashank Gupta, Nichar SDM Bimla Verma, CMO Dr Sonam Negi, Executive Engineer Abhishek Shakti Abhishek Sharma and other officials.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Indo Tibetan Border Police ITBP #Kinnaur #Monsoon