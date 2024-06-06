Kinnaur celebrates World Environment Day

Ashish Negi
Rampur, June 5
On the occasion of World Environment Day, Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Sharma administered an environmental pledge to local schoolchildren and Forest Department officials at the Forest Rest House in Reckong Peo.
He also planted a Deodar sapling during the event.
Sharma highlighted the importance of environmental protection and conservation in order to ensure that the younger generation can have a secure future and the problem of global warming can be addressed.
He urged teachers to spread awareness among students about environmental issues, providing them with information to protect nature.
Divisional Forest Officer Arvind Kumar was among those present at the event.
