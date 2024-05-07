Kinnaur DC visits polling stations

Kinnaur, May 6
Kinnaur District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Sharma today inspected Bada-Kamba, Shigarcha, Majhgaon and Shorang polling stations in Rupi valley of the tribal district Kinnaur and took stock of basic facilities to ensure that voters did not face any problem on the voting day.
The DC also asked the people of Rupi valley to exercise their franchise with enthusiasm and help in the formation of a strong government.
He held a detailed discussion with the booth-level officers and instructed them to follow the guidelines of the Election Commission of India for conducting elections in a free and fair manner.
The DC appealed to voters to participate in the festival of democracy and motivate others to exercise their right.
