Kinnaur DLSA’s Lok Adalat tomorrow

Our Correspondent

Rampur, May 9

Kinnaur District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) secretary and senior Judge Jitender Kumar today said a National Lok Adalat will be organised on May 11. Cases, maintenance and other civil disputes will be taken up.

He said cases pending in the courts, including criminal compoundable offences, matrimonial disputes (except divorce), land acquisition, service-related pay and allowances, retirement-related matters, revenue matters (pending only in the District and High Court), the Negotiable Instruments Act (Section 138) cases, money-recovery, labour disputes, electricity and water bills, and other civil matters (rent, easement rights, injunction-related) can be presented before the National Lok Adalat.

He said for hearing of cases, individuals can go to the Judicial Court Complex (Rampur Bushahr), Judicial Court Complex (Reckong Peo), Judicial Court Complex (Ani, Kullu) and office of the District Legal Services Authority (Reckong Peo).

He added that people can call up at 01786-223605 or visit ([email protected]) for more information.

