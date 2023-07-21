Kinnaur flashflood leaves orchards,vehicles damaged

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 20

Several vehicles were washed away and many orchards were damaged in a flashflood in Kamroo village in Sangla, Kinnaur district, today morning. There has been no loss of human life or residential property in the incident.

“As many as 27 vehicles were swept away in the flashflood that occurred due to a cloudburst. Also, orchards and agriculture was damaged due to the silt and debris,” said an official from the district disaster management authority.

Meanwhile, the weather department has issued alert for heavy rain and floods in Sangla and Nako area of Kinnaur and Kaza in Spiti.

Overall, the Weather Department has issued alert for light to moderate rainfall at most places across the state and heavy rainfall at isolated places over the next three-four days.

According to the local people, the flashflood came around 5:30 in the morning. “The water in a nearby small nullah increased a lot due to cloudburst and it soon spilled over into the village,” said Vikram Singh, the former pradhan of Kamroo panchayat.

“As many as 27 vehicles were swept away in the floods. A majority of these vehicles have suffered huge damage. Also, orchards and agricultural land is full of silt and debris and several big apple trees have been uprooted,” said Singh.

In Kotkhai, one person died when a tree fell on a car near the bus stand. “One person died and the other suffered injury when a tree fell on their car today afternoon,” said an official of the local administration.

#Kinnaur #Shimla